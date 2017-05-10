Oil extends gains as US crude stocks ...

Oil extends gains as US crude stocks fall for 5th straight week

Oil prices extended their gains after a report showed US crude stockpiles fell by the biggest margin since December and were down for the fifth straight week. Inventories of US crude fell by 5.25m barrels in the week ended May 5, according to the Energy Information Administration.

