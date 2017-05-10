Oil extends gains as US crude stocks fall for 5th straight week
Oil prices extended their gains after a report showed US crude stockpiles fell by the biggest margin since December and were down for the fifth straight week. Inventories of US crude fell by 5.25m barrels in the week ended May 5, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr 19
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
