OGS looks to oil and gas leaders to provide more seismographs
Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Dr. Jeremy Boak hopes to expand the number of state-owned seismographs from 24 to 60 in the next few years to give researchers a better understanding of where the most seismic activity in the state occurs. OGS said they are looking for help from oil and gas leaders or from federal grants to supply the seismographs.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr 19
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
