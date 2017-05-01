OGS Looks to Expand Earthquake Tracking With Limited Funds
New numbers out from the Oklahoma Geological Survey show April 2017 saw half the number of 3.0 magnitude earthquakes as April 2016. Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Dr. Jeremy Boak said an increase in seismographs would give researchers a better understanding of where the most seismic activity in the state occurs.
