Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Crude oil futures were largely unchanged on Thursday, with the market torn between rising U.S. production and the output cuts being made by OPEC and other producers. Benchmark Brent crude futures were flat at $55.86 a barrel by 0657.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Apr 12 Priscilla 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar 30 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar 26 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb '17 IMHO 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC