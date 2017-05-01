On Friday, ABC News will run "Over a Barrel: The Truth About Oil" on its 20/20 . Anchored by Charles Gibson, "Over a Barrel" moves up the pipeline, from the gas station to the refinery to speculators on NYMEX to supply and geopolitics, while asking at each "choke point" in the supply chain, "What affects the price you pay?" "There's no blame game," according to a review by Newsday , "but Gibson at times cautiously lifts an accusing finger at the speculators, or the Middle Eastern oil lords or companies that have limited refinery construction.

