The Truth About Oil'
On Friday, ABC News will run "Over a Barrel: The Truth About Oil" on its 20/20 . Anchored by Charles Gibson, "Over a Barrel" moves up the pipeline, from the gas station to the refinery to speculators on NYMEX to supply and geopolitics, while asking at each "choke point" in the supply chain, "What affects the price you pay?" "There's no blame game," according to a review by Newsday , "but Gibson at times cautiously lifts an accusing finger at the speculators, or the Middle Eastern oil lords or companies that have limited refinery construction.
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr 19
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
