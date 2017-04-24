Seven Charged In 2015 Cushing Prison ...

Seven Charged In 2015 Cushing Prison Riot That Killed Four

Wednesday Apr 19

Seven people were charged this week connection with a 2015 riot at a private prison in Payne County in which four inmates were stabbed to death. Court records show Phillip Wayne Jordan, 33; Johnathan Richard Whittington, 27; Steven Ray Thompson, 31; James Augustine Placker, 30; Jordon James Scott, 25; Gage Broom, 25; and Korey L. Kruta, 28, were filed Monday in Payne County District Court.

