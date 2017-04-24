Oil Stays Near 2-Week Low As Crude St...

Oil Stays Near 2-Week Low As Crude Stocks Fall By 1M Barrels

Wednesday Apr 19

Oil prices stayed near their lowest level in two weeks in North American trading on Wednesday, after data showed that U.S. crude supplies fell less than expected last week. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude May contract dipped 9 cents, or about 0.2%, to $52.31 a barrel by 10:35AM ET .

