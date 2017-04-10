Oil eases from 5-week high

Oil eases from 5-week high

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Business World

Crude oil edged back from a five-week high on Tuesday, as rising U.S. shale oil production weighed against support from tensions in the Middle East and production cuts in OPEC and other states. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, was down 8 cents from its previous close at $55.90 per barrel at 1225 GMT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... 15 hr Priscilla 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar 30 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar 26 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb '17 IMHO 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC