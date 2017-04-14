Oil eases from 5-week high, rising US production weighs
US crude-oil prices fell in early March as inventories "built to a multi-decade high" and domestic production rose, the EIA said in its monthly report. Total U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 533.4 million barrels as of last week, according to the press release, which the EIA considered to be "near the upper limit of the average range for this time of year".
