OHP: Medical issues prompted crash that killed 76-year-old Perkins woman

A Payne County woman was pronounced dead Thursday morning after medical issues caused her to drive her car off the roadway and into a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Perkins resident Anna Harper, 76, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR on Oklahoma 33, about 6 miles west of Cushing, just after 11 a.m. when she stopped the vehicle in the roadway and slumped over the steering wheel, according to the OHP report.

