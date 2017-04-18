OHP: Medical issues prompted crash that killed 76-year-old Perkins woman
A Payne County woman was pronounced dead Thursday morning after medical issues caused her to drive her car off the roadway and into a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Perkins resident Anna Harper, 76, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR on Oklahoma 33, about 6 miles west of Cushing, just after 11 a.m. when she stopped the vehicle in the roadway and slumped over the steering wheel, according to the OHP report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar 26
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC