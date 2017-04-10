Cushing Police: Woman Breaks Into Grandfather's House For Valuables

Cushing Police say they caught a pair of burglars in the act of breaking into a relative's home. Allison P. Hudgins and Christopher P. Hickman were arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary early Tuesday, April 4. A news release states two Cushing officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East Scissortail Lane around 5 a.m. They found Hudgins and Hickman in the back yard of the house standing by a vehicle.

