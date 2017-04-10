Cushing Police: Woman Breaks Into Gra...

Cushing Police: Woman Breaks Into Grandfather's House For Valuables

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Cushing Police say they caught a pair of burglars in the act of breaking into a relative's home. Allison P. Hudgins and Christopher P. Hickman were arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary early Tuesday, April 4. A news release states two Cushing officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East Scissortail Lane around 5 a.m. They found Hudgins and Hickman in the back yard of the house standing by a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar 30 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar 26 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb '17 IMHO 2
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Jan '17 Gwen 3
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC