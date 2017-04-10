Crude Rebounds In Asia After API Show...

Crude Rebounds In Asia After API Shows Surprise Crude Stocks Drop

Crude prices rebounded from early weakness on Wednesday in Asia after a surprise draw reported in an industry estimate of U.S. crude oil inventories and reports that Saudi Arabia favors an extension of a coordinated pact to trim global oil production. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for May delivery rose 0.30% to $53.56 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent gained 0.34% to $56.42 a barrel.

