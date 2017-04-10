Crude Rebounds In Asia After API Shows Surprise Crude Stocks Drop
Crude prices rebounded from early weakness on Wednesday in Asia after a surprise draw reported in an industry estimate of U.S. crude oil inventories and reports that Saudi Arabia favors an extension of a coordinated pact to trim global oil production. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for May delivery rose 0.30% to $53.56 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent gained 0.34% to $56.42 a barrel.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Wed
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar 26
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
