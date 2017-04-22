China 'seriously concerned' about N K...

China 'seriously concerned' about N Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Chinese efforts to rein in "the menace of North Korea ", after North Korean state media warned the United States of a "super-mighty preemptive strike ". The alarming movement on the side of North Korea prompted the US government, under the novice President Donald Trump, to also show force by sending troops near North Korea .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15) Apr 19 Felix Maytubby 12
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Apr 12 Priscilla 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar '17 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar '17 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb '17 IMHO 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Aug '16 Charles RICH 306
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC