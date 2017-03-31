USGS Lowers Seismic Hazard Forecast for Oklahoma in 2017
Oklahoma experienced fewer earthquakes last year compared with 2015 and a recent study of human-induced earthquakes predicts another year of reduced seismicity for the state in 2017. The U.S. Geological Survey warns, however, that that Oklahoma and southern Kansas, along with the Colorado/New Mexico area known as the Raton Basin, remain the areas with the highest risk of induced seismicity in the United States.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar 30
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar 26
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan '17
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
