USGS Lowers Seismic Hazard Forecast f...

USGS Lowers Seismic Hazard Forecast for Oklahoma in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Oklahoma experienced fewer earthquakes last year compared with 2015 and a recent study of human-induced earthquakes predicts another year of reduced seismicity for the state in 2017. The U.S. Geological Survey warns, however, that that Oklahoma and southern Kansas, along with the Colorado/New Mexico area known as the Raton Basin, remain the areas with the highest risk of induced seismicity in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar 30 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar 26 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb '17 IMHO 2
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Jan '17 Gwen 3
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC