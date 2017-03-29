United States Oil Fund LP (USO) Short...

United States Oil Fund LP (USO) Short Interest Update

Wednesday Mar 29

United States Oil Fund LP was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,662,405 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 46,831,359 shares.

Cushing, OK

