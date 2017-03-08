Oil plunges as US crude stockpiles soar

US crude oil inventories surged last week to another record high, while gasoline stocks went the other direction, posting their largest one-week drop in nearly six years, the Energy Information Administration said. Brent crude dropped 3.1 per cent to $US54.18 a barrel at midday in New York, according to Bloomberg.

