Oil plunges as US crude stockpiles soar
US crude oil inventories surged last week to another record high, while gasoline stocks went the other direction, posting their largest one-week drop in nearly six years, the Energy Information Administration said. Brent crude dropped 3.1 per cent to $US54.18 a barrel at midday in New York, according to Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb 24
|IMHO
|2
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan '17
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC