Oil Falls to Two-Month Low as Traders Focus on Record Supplies

40 min ago

Oil fell to nearly a two-month low after government data showed U.S. crude inventories climbed to a record last week as output and imports rose. Supplies climbed 8.21 million barrels to 528.4 million barrels, the highest in weekly data going back to 1982.

