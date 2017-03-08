Oil Falls to Two-Month Low as Traders Focus on Record Supplies
Oil fell to nearly a two-month low after government data showed U.S. crude inventories climbed to a record last week as output and imports rose. Supplies climbed 8.21 million barrels to 528.4 million barrels, the highest in weekly data going back to 1982.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb 24
|IMHO
|2
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan '17
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
