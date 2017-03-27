Oil Climbs as Libyan Pipeline Disruption Restrains Supply Growth
Crude rose after a pipeline halt reduced output in OPEC member Libya, countering concerns that surplus U.S. stockpiles show little sign of diminishing. Futures are headed for two straight days of gains for the first time in more than a month.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|23 hr
|curiousyearslater
|19
|city wide yard sale
|Mar 26
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan '17
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
