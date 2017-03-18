Here We Go Again: Ethiopia & Eritrea Blame Each Other Over Alleged Attack

Ethiopian State Minister Zadgi Abraha said a "terrorist" group sought to carry out an attack on the dam, which is under construction, but guards positioned to protect it killed 13 of the attackers, while a further seven escaped to Sudan. A senior Eritrean official has rejected the allegations by Ethiopia saying his country has no knowledge of the alleged plot to attack the massive dam project being funded by the people and government of Ethiopia.

