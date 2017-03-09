Exit polls: BJP maybe single-largest ...

Exit polls: BJP maybe single-largest party in UP assembly elections

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

As mandated by the Election Commission, exit poll results can not be announced by news agencies till 5:30pm on March 9. India News projected BJP as the victor with 185 seats in the Uttar Pradesh while Samajwadi Party as the opposition with 120 assembly seats. Braving heavy showers and poor road transport, a total of 159 polling parties were send off to their polling stations respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 5 debi 15
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb 24 IMHO 2
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Jan '17 Gwen 3
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC