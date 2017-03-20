Collinsville Entrepreneur Using T-Shirt Company To Change Lives - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Reach Clothing in Collinsville operates on a simple principle - buy a t-shirt, give a t-shirt; the focus is kids in need. The heart and soul of the business is still the buy one give one model; helping kids in need one t-shirt at a time.

