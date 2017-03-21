API shows sharper than expected inventory build in U.S.

Investing.com - Crude stocks rose by 4.53 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday, larger than expected, while gasoline inventories dropped by a more than expected 4.93 million barrels and distillates fell by 880,000 barrels. Supplies at the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.97 million barrels.

