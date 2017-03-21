API shows sharper than expected inven...

API shows sharper than expected inventory build in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: World News Report

Investing.com - Crude stocks rose by 4.53 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday, larger than expected, while gasoline inventories dropped by a more than expected 4.93 million barrels and distillates fell by 880,000 barrels. Supplies at the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.97 million barrels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 10 Ateupcowgirl 18
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb 24 IMHO 2
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Jan '17 Gwen 3
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC