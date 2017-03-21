API shows sharper than expected inventory build in U.S.
Investing.com - Crude stocks rose by 4.53 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday, larger than expected, while gasoline inventories dropped by a more than expected 4.93 million barrels and distillates fell by 880,000 barrels. Supplies at the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.97 million barrels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 10
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb 24
|IMHO
|2
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan '17
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC