3 million Americans at risk from man-made earthquakes in 2017

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: USA Today

Three million Americans, primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas, are at risk from man-made earthquakes this year, the U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday. That's the conclusion of new report, which cites the fracking process as triggering the quakes.

