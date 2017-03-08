Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - I...

Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - Inventories Still Increased, Just Not In The U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Finally a week where inventories do not increase dramatically, although, entirely due to a drop in imports. Crude oil prices stayed unchanged after the report was released, the started to drop by about $0.50/bbl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 12 min Ateupcowgirl 18
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb 24 IMHO 2
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Jan '17 Gwen 3
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC