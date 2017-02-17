UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks surge, gasoline draws down unexpectedly - EIA

U.S. crude stockpiles surged last week, driven by a big rise in imports and inventory build at the key oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, while gasoline drew down unexpectedly, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI were up 13.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3, compared with expectations for an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

