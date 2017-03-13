UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil stocks build for seventh straight week - EIA
U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose 564,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.5 million barrels, in spite of a 1.4 million- barrel-per-day slump in imports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 10
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb 24
|IMHO
|2
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan '17
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC