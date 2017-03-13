UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil stocks build for seventh straight week - EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose 564,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.5 million barrels, in spite of a 1.4 million- barrel-per-day slump in imports.

