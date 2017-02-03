SocGen: U.S. oil market a bit bearish

The U.S. crude oil market is turning bearish as stockpiles build up in response to rising imports, a review of data from Societe Generale said. A weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration put total domestic oil production at an average 8.9 million barrels per day for the week ending Jan. 27. That's down slightly from the previous week.

