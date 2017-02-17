Scott Pruitt Ignored Cries to Regulat...

Scott Pruitt Ignored Cries to Regulate Fracking in Okla. Now Residents Face Big Oil on Their Own

Friday Feb 17

On Friday, the Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to run the EPA. But as Okla. residents reported major damage from fracking-related earthquakes, the then-attorney general closed his office's environmental enforcement unit.

