Oil Falls After Biggest Loss in 2 Weeks on Rising U.S. Supply
Oil fell in New York after the biggest drop in more than two weeks, on estimates that crude stockpiles continued to pile up in the U.S. Futures slipped 0.5 percent after retreating 1.5 percent Monday. Crude supplies probably increased by 2.5 million barrels last week for a fifth weekly gain, according to a Bloomberg survey before a report Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan 31
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC