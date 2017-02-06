Oil Falls After Biggest Loss in 2 Wee...

Oil Falls After Biggest Loss in 2 Weeks on Rising U.S. Supply

59 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Oil fell in New York after the biggest drop in more than two weeks, on estimates that crude stockpiles continued to pile up in the U.S. Futures slipped 0.5 percent after retreating 1.5 percent Monday. Crude supplies probably increased by 2.5 million barrels last week for a fifth weekly gain, according to a Bloomberg survey before a report Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration.

