MPLX to buy Enbridge's Ozark Pipeline for $220M
The Ozark pipeline is a 433-mile, 22-inch crude oil pipeline originating in Cushing, Okla., and terminating in Wood River, Ill., capable of transporting 230K bbl/day.
