Goldman Stands by Oil Forecast in Fac...

Goldman Stands by Oil Forecast in Face of U.S. Import Flood

59 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

The global oil market's march to equilibrium won't be deterred by the increasing volume of crude being poured into U.S. storage tanks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The increase in stockpiles is driven by a surge in imports as Brent crude, used as a marker for crude from regions such as West Africa and the North Sea, turned cheaper against American varieties such as Louisiana Light Sweet, the bank said in a Feb. 8 report. That will fade as output cuts this year by OPEC and other producing nations start affecting deliveries to the U.S., analysts including Damien Courvalin wrote in the note.

