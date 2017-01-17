Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - The Mother Of All Stock Increases In Refined Products
For a while, we had been arguing that the crude oil complex was unbalanced and that either 1) net imports were going to drop significantly, 2) crude oil stocks were going to increase significantly, or 3) inventories of refined products were going to go substantially higher. In this week, we got 1) and 3), that is, imports fell by a staggering amount to levels well below normal and inventories of refined products increased by an exceptionally large number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Dec '16
|stanforj
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC