Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - Inventories Still Piling Up
A third consecutive week of large inventory builds. While clearly smaller than the previous two weeks, the numbers are not constructive for crude oil fundamentals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan 31
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC