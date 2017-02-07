The Latest: Standing Rock Sioux vows ...

The Latest: Standing Rock Sioux vows continued court fight

Tuesday Jan 24

The Latest on President Donald Trump signing executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines : An attorney for the Native American tribe that started the movement against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it will continue its fight in court.

