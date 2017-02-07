The Latest: Standing Rock Sioux vows continued court fight
The Latest on President Donald Trump signing executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines : An attorney for the Native American tribe that started the movement against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it will continue its fight in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Jan 31
|Gwen
|3
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC