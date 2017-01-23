Oil Steady; Record High Russian Output Forecast Offsets Weak Dollar
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as forecasts for record production out of Russia in 2017 helped offset earlier gains related to a decline in the U.S. dollar and Saudi Arabia saying it would adhere to OPEC's commitment to cut output. Brent futures were up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $55.91 a barrel by 11:26 a.m. EST , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $52.69.
