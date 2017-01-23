Cushing Business Attack Suspect To Ap...

Cushing Business Attack Suspect To Appear In Court

Monday Jan 16

On Wednesday, a Payne County judge is expected to determine if a Cushing man, who was caught on video attacking people at a local business, is competent to stand trial. Right now, Joel Otto Walker, 52, is in the Payne County jail being held on a $250,000 bond.

