At least 5 arrested in protest at Val...

At least 5 arrested in protest at Valero refinery in Memphis

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee says protesters used 55-gallon drums to block the south Memphis refinery's truck loading entrance on Monday afternoon. According to media reports, about 35 to 40 protesters gathered at the refinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Dec '16 stanforj 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Feb '16 Nanaloves4 12
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC