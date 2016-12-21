Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - Very Large Early Season Cushing Build

This is the first EIA report after OPEC's recent production cut and, except for a very large Cushing, OK build, the numbers look fairly normal for this time of the year with a build in gasoline and distillate inventories more than offsetting the drop in crude oil stocks. However, as the post-OPEC rally in crude oil prices was losing a bit of steam, at least since in yesterday, crude oil prices dropped by about $0.50/bbl after the report was released only to rebound to unchanged.

