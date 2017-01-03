Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - N...

Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - Not Bad

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Seeking Alpha

On a net basis there was a moderate decrease in stocks of crude oil + gasoline + distillates, with a drop in gasoline and distillates more than offsetting an increase in crude oil stocks. Crude oil prices fell by about $1.00/bbl after the report was released, although the more significant move happened on the European trading session.

