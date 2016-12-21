Trump's nominees and the coming environmental disaster

No US president or president-elect has spoken to a Taiwanese leader since Donald Trump The day before the presidential election, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck just outside Cushing, Oklahoma-an 8,000-person town that's also North America's top oil-trading hub and one of the largest oil-storage facilities in the world. The quake knocked bricks off century-old buildings, cracked foundations and forced Cushing to evacuate its downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.