The Bearish Case For Oil In 2017

The Bearish Case For Oil In 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Tis' the season to not be a curmudgeon, but let's not throw common investment sense away, because OPEC made a deal. This cutback on production has been a long time coming, and possibly the Saudi-Iranian rift has taken on cooler heads, but there are numerous problems that aren't being considered by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Dec '16 stanforj 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Feb '16 Nanaloves4 12
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC