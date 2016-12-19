SemGroup and NGL Energy Partners LP Announce Glass Mountain Pipeline STACK Extension
SemGroupA Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP today announced that its jointly owned venture, Glass Mountain Pipeline, LLC will construct a 44-mile pipeline extension of the Glass Mountain Pipeline system in Oklahoma. This extension will deliver crude oil from north-central Oklahoma's STACK resource play to Cushing, Okla.
