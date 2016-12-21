Payne County residents file lawsuit over Cushing earthquake
A group of Payne County residents have filed a lawsuit over recent Cushing earthquakes, naming five energy companies with wastewater disposal wells in the area. The lawsuit is the latest seeking class-action status over damages from earthquakes and the links to disposal well operations from oil and gas activity.
