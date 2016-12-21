Oklahoma's new fracking rules aim to ...

Oklahoma's new fracking rules aim to reduce earthquake risk

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Oklahoma is imposing guidelines to reduce the risk of earthquakes caused by hydraulic fracturing in its oil-rich shale formations, the first rules in the state to target the controversial production technique. The guidelines are aimed at the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher counties formations, which are anticipated to account for most new oil and gas activity in the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Dec 1 stanforj 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Feb '16 Nanaloves4 12
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,309

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC