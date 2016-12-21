Oklahoma's new fracking rules aim to reduce earthquake risk

Oklahoma is imposing guidelines to reduce the risk of earthquakes caused by hydraulic fracturing in its oil-rich shale formations, the first rules in the state to target the controversial production technique. The guidelines are aimed at the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher counties formations, which are anticipated to account for most new oil and gas activity in the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

