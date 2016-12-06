Okla. residents sue oil companies over quakes
Okla. residents sue oil companies over quakes Oklahoma residents blame oil and gas extraction near their homes for causing earthquakes Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2herbEm A Nov. 6, 2016 earthquake caused damage to multiple buildings in Cushing, Okla., and now some residents are suing the oil and gas companies they blame for causing quakes across the state. The lawsuit filed this week comes a month after a 5.0-magnitude quake damaged homes and buildings near Cushing, Okla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Dec 1
|stanforj
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC