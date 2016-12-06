Okla. residents sue oil companies over quakes Oklahoma residents blame oil and gas extraction near their homes for causing earthquakes Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2herbEm A Nov. 6, 2016 earthquake caused damage to multiple buildings in Cushing, Okla., and now some residents are suing the oil and gas companies they blame for causing quakes across the state. The lawsuit filed this week comes a month after a 5.0-magnitude quake damaged homes and buildings near Cushing, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.