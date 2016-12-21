Oil Trades Near $51 After Slumping on Signs of Shale Comeback
Oil traded near $51 a barrel amid speculation a production boost from U.S. shale producers will counter the first output cuts from OPEC in eight years. Futures rose 0.4 percent in New York after falling 1.7 percent on Tuesday, the first drop in five days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Dec 1
|stanforj
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC