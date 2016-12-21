Oil Trades Near 18-Month High Before U.S. Inventory Data
Oil traded near the highest close since July 2015 amid conflicting signs on whether the supply surplus is diminishing in the U.S., the world's largest crude consumer. Futures fluctuated in New York after climbing 6.2 percent the previous eight sessions, the longest run of gains in almost seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Dec 1
|stanforj
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC