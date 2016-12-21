Oil slips on bearish U.S. inventory report, doubts over OPEC cut

Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, B.C. Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, B.C. Oil prices slid on Wednesday on bearish U.S. petroleum inventory data and doubts that production cuts promised by OPEC and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has weighed on markets for more than two years. Brent futures fell 93 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to settle at $53.00 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost $1.16, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at $49.77.

