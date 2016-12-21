Oil Retreats After OPEC Deal as Supplies Surge at Main U.S. Hub
Crude fell in New York after a report showed that supplies at the biggest U.S. storage hub rose to a six-month high. Stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil, rose by 1.22 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Dec 1
|stanforj
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC