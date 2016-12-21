Cushing Residents File Class Action Over Recent Earthquakes
Perhaps there's nowhere else as deeply associated with the oil industry as Cushing, Oklahoma, but now, many residents there are suing several oil companies, claiming they are responsible for that recent 5.0 earthquake. One month later, the evidence of that 5.0-magnitude earthquake is still everywhere you look in downtown Cushing, including David Reid's home and business below.
