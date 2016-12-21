Cushing Residents File Class Action O...

Cushing Residents File Class Action Over Recent Earthquakes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Perhaps there's nowhere else as deeply associated with the oil industry as Cushing, Oklahoma, but now, many residents there are suing several oil companies, claiming they are responsible for that recent 5.0 earthquake. One month later, the evidence of that 5.0-magnitude earthquake is still everywhere you look in downtown Cushing, including David Reid's home and business below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Dec 1 stanforj 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Nov '16 hawhawhaw 307
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Feb '16 Nanaloves4 12
News Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09) Jan '16 MedicJenn 135
joe Davenport (Jan '16) Jan '16 So sad 4
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Dec '15 nowaynohow 3
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC